Cannes 2024 BIG Announcement: THIS Indian Film Is Selected For La Cinef Category

Cannes 2024 Big Announcement: A big announcement regrading Indian films representation at the biggest festival of the year, Cannes 2024, has been made public knowledge. Pune's FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) took to it's official social media handle to announce the news. A movie from this renowned film institute has been chosen for the nomination at Cannes. Honering the nomination, FTII gave a special thanks to their students who helped in the making of the movie. As we wait for Cannes' opening, let us explore which Indian movie is nominated at Cannes.

CANNES 2024: FTII'S THIS MOVIE IS SELECTED FOR 77th CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

FTII took to Twitter (Now X) to announce, "Big announcement!" It claimed, "We are honoured to share that FTII's student film "Sunflowers were the first ones to know" is selected to compete at 77th Cannes Film Festival." FTII further explained that the movie "Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know" is the only Indian film among 18 shorts that were selected from 2,263 entries by all the film schools all over the world.

FTII further thanked the makers of the movie. It wrote, "The Film was produced as part of FTII's year end coordinated exercise of TV- wing. Many congratulations to our talented students Mr. Chidanand Naik (Direction), Suraj Thakur (Camera), Manoj V (Editing) and Abhishek Kadam (Sound), for this big achievement."

