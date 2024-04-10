Cannes 2024: From Hina Khan to Gautam Gulati, These TV Actors Became Red Carpet Royalty

TV Actors Who Made It To Cannes: TV Actors are blooming these days and some of them even are getting more attention as compared to big screen actors. Since Cannes 2024 is around the corner, let us explore which TV actors of small screen made it to the big red carpet of Film Festival. Popular B-actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and more are well known for their glamorous look. But TV actors/actresses did not leave any stones unturned to match their elegance. Let us take a look:

Advertisement

Hina Khan

Bigg Boss Season 11 runner-up Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes in 2019. Ever since then she has been seen stunning the red carpet look in exquisite gowns and body hugging dresses. At Cannes 2022, Hina turned heads around as she donned turquoise blue maxi dress with thigh high slit. On Day 3, she embellished lavender gown and te follwoing day the actordonned the carpet in sizzling hot sheer mini black dress. Well, the most talked look of Hina remains when she waved at her fans wearing a grey metallic gown in 2019.

Advertisement