Cannes 2024: From Vijay Varma To Shahrukh Khan, Here Are Indian Men Who Nailed The Red Carpet

Indian Men Donning Red Carpet At Cannes: Cannes' red carpte is all about glamor. While the Cannes red carpet dazzles with glamour, the focus often gravitates towards the glamorous gowns adorning actresses. Yet, amidst this glitzy affair, Indian men have made a striking presence, capturing everyone's attention with their dapper ensembles. Join us as we spotlight some of the most stylish Indian actors and filmmakers who commanded the Cannes red carpet with their impeccable looks. Let's dive in!

VIJAY VARMA

Vijay Varma is one of the most loved actor in the industry. The actor left fans mesmerizing over him as he walked down the red carpet in all black ensemble. The actor wearing black suit charmed his fans as he waved towards them. With fresh and power packed look, the actor wore Gaurav Gupta's designed attire at Cannes 2023.

