Cannes 2024: From Satyajit Ray To Payal Kapadia, Here's Indian Directors Who Stole Spotlight At Film Festival

Indian Directors At Cannes: Indian cinema has played a crucial role at Cannes since 1946, from its inaugural appearance at the prestigious film festival to the attainment of the highly esteemed Palme d'Or award. Indian directors have swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of recognition. From the legendary Satyajit Ray to recent nominees like Payal Kapadia and Sandhya Suri, they have left an indelible mark with their captivating films. As Cannes 2024 approaches, let's delve into the works of some renowned Indian directors who have mesmerized audiences with their cinematic masterpieces.

INDIAN DIRECTORS WHO WON AT CANNES

Chetan Anand

Indians winning at Cannes started way back in 1946 with Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar. Chetan was the founder of Navketa Films and was awarded with Grand Prix Prize at Cannes. He has made some masterpieces in Bollywood like Heer Ranjha, Hindustan Ki Kasan, Kudrat, Haqeeqat, and more.

