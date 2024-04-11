Cannes 2024 Lineup Revealed: A Look At Indian Female Directors Who's Set To Celebrate Triumph On Global Stage

Cannes 2024: Full lineup of movies screening and in competition at 77th Festival de Cannes has been unveiled. We already knew that the biggest film festival of the year will be starting with Quentin Dupieux's 'The Second Act'. It has now been unveiled that two of the Indian films have been featured to compete at iconic French festival. Indian female directors Sandhya Suri and Payal Kapadia is growing in the industry, bagging themselves a special appearance at Cannes 2024 with their film being chosen for the screening.

PAYAL KAPADIA'S ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT

Payal's documentary film 'A Night of Knowing Nothing' was screened last year in Canned. The director has once again made another noteworthy movie, "All We Imagine As Light'. With this movie, the director has made her debut in fiction movies. Being co-produced by India and France, the flick tells the story of two nurse from Kerala who survives the hustling life of Mumbai. Payal's All We Imagine As Light is competing for the Palme d'Or.

