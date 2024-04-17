Cannes: When Urvashi Rautela 'Copied' Cartier's Crocodile Design & Fans Dubbed Her 'Second Hand Embarrassment'

Urvashi Rautela At Cannes: Besides Cannes, Urvashi Rautela makes sure to bring all eyes on her from time to time. She was recently the talk of the town because of her beef with cricketer Rishabh Panth. Well as we recall all her mischieves, let us take a look back at the time when she flaunted a crocodile necklace on red carpet. Urvashi became the sesation at Cannes last year with her bold appearance. Even though Urvashi had a big smile and loads of confidence in herself as she donned the red carpte, but the actress cum model surely was not much praised by the fans. Let us break down what happened at Cannes 2023.

Advertisement

URVASHI RAUTELA WORE CROCODILE NECKLACE AT CANNES 2023

Indian actresses often turns all the heads around as they walk on red carpet. But they are not often remembered for their best selves. When Urvashi walked the red carpte at Cannes 2023, she wore a big pink ruffled gown. The strapless tulle gown had flowy and tiered sihoutte. Even though her dress was something that caught everyone's attention but her necklace was something that left everyone stare at her for least a minute. According to Urvashi's Brut Interview, she wore Cartier iconic crocodile necklace. Cartier's famed necklace includes two alligator in it, one crafted with 18-karat gold and other being loaded with 18-karat white gold. Even though Urvashi claims to wear the Cartier necklace but the original piece has green colored crocodile on the bottom of other golden one, while the one Urvashi wore was opposite with green color under golden one.

Advertisement