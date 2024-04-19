Coachella: AP Dhillon's Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala Goes Viral Amid Guitar Controversy, Fans REACT To VIDEO

AP Dhillon Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala At Coachella Viral Video: Renowned Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has become the talk-of-the-town lately. The singer-musician has been under spotlight not just for his 'guitar breaking' act but also for paying a heartfelt tribute to late Sidhu Moosewala during his debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. While the Brown Munde singer at the receiving end of severe backlash for smashing his guitar on stage, Dhillon also left netizens impressed with his tender tribute to the late Punjabi singer and rapper. However, a certain section of fans felt that Dhillon was trying to take 'sympathy' by using Moosewala's name.

For those unaware, popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was murdered days before his 29th birthday in Mansa, Punjab. He was shot dead in broad daylight on May 29, 2022!

