Crew Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Kareena-Tabu-Kriti’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Crew Budget And Box Office Target: Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is an eagerly awaited Bollywood movie featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal characters. Since the release of its trailer, the film has captured significant attention from both fans and audiences. As excitement grows, many fans are intrigued and eagerly anticipating its release in theaters.

CREW BUDGET, PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE, AND OTHER DETAILS

For the uninitiated, the story of Crew is about three hardworking friends who work as cabin crew for Kohinoor Airlines. Their dull yet peaceful lives suddenly take unexpected turns when they get involved in a problem. The film revolves around how they are stuck in a tough situation and are trying really hard to get out of it.

Touted as a heist comedy, Crew is grabbing eyeballs for the amazing onscreen chemistry between the leading ladies as the trailer is filled with multiple fun moments between them. As the film is set to hit the silver screens tomorrow (March 29), excitement is building up for its highly anticipated theatrical premiere. There's a good anticipation for its release, and it is expected to gather more footfalls as the weekend progresses.

As per NDTV India, Crew is reportedly a moderately scaled project, said to have been produced with a budget estimated between Rs 40-50 crore.

CREW BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 PREDICTION

The advance booking for Crew started yesterday (March 27) which started on a decent note. As per the latest reports, the film has earned roughly Rs 1 crore through advance bookings on its first day. The film, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has sold approximately 43,000 tickets and it's anticipated to have an opening ranging from Rs 7-8 crore.

Considering its estimated budget, Crew needs to earn between Rs 60-75 crore domestically to be considered a successful venture at the box office.