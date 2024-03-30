Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Theatrical Release

Crew Leaked: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. And while it is always a treat to watch her onscreen, the diva is now making headlines for her recent release. We are talking about Crew which has been one of the most talked about movies the year. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew happens to be a heist comedy which also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. To note, Kareena, Kriti and Tabu, who are collaborating for the first time, will be seen playing the roles of air hostesses in the film.

Advertisement

Needless to say, fans have been quite excited to watch this flying heist comedy drama. Following considerable anticipation, Crew has finally hit the theatres today, garnering decent reviews from audiences. However, much to everyone's shock, the film has already become a victim of piracy within hours of its theatrical release. Reports indicate that Crew full movie has been leaked online mere hours after it was showcased on the big screen.

Advertisement

Crew full movie leaked online for free download

For the uninitiated, Crew marks Kareena's third collaboration with Diljit after Udta Punjab and Good Newwz and the trailer has already left the audience impressed. According to media reports, Crew was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its box office collection worldwide.

Advertisement

Earlier talking about Crew, Kareena stated, "It's really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead. It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love".

Advertisement

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like Yodha, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Randeep Hooda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Maharani season 3, Article 370, Shaitaan, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, Aarya Season 3, The Family Plan etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

Advertisement

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.