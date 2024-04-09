Crew Sequel: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti’s Film To Have Part 2? Producer Rhea Kapoor Spills Beans

Crew Sequel Update: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew continues to create a lot of buzz and how! The heist-comedy already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide on its 2nd weekend. The ending of the movie has sparked discussions about having a potential part 2. Now, producer Rhea Kapoor has finally spilled beans on possibilities for a Crew sequel.

Rhea Kapoor Spills Beans On Crew Sequel

After the sizzling success of the heist-comedy, we hear that Crew 2 is on cards. During a recent interview with Variety, Rhea Kapoor (co-producer of the heist-comedy) addressed the possibilities of making a sequel to Tabu, Bebo, Kriti's film.

