Crew Song Naina: Netizens Are In Love With Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah's Song & These Tweets Are Proof

The entertainment landscape is buzzing with the release of 'Naina', the first song from the eagerly anticipated movie 'Crew'. Featuring the stellar ensemble of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the track has quickly become a social media sensation, hailed as the year's biggest. The magic of Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, known for delivering hit after hit, shines brightly once again, captivating audiences with their latest collaboration.

Upon its release, 'Naina' carved a niche for itself among fans, who took to social media platforms to share their admiration for the groovy tune. The track's infectious energy, coupled with the mesmerizing performances of its leading ladies, has garnered widespread acclaim. The rap verses by Badshah have particularly resonated with listeners, adding a layer of dynamism to the song. The on-screen chemistry between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh has also been a topic of much praise, further solidifying the song's appeal.

The song's widespread acceptance is evident on Instagram, where it has become a popular choice for reels, amplifying its reach and popularity. Fans have been vocal about their appreciation, lauding the performances, beats, and overall vibe of 'Naina'. The synergy of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, dubbed by fans as the 'three queens', has been particularly highlighted, alongside the captivating voice of Diljit Dosanjh.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

"Naina hits the bullseye! A really good song! 3 Queens look stunning too! #KareenaKapoorKhan #Tabu #KritiSanon #Crew" - Neolin (@iamneolin01), March 5, 2024.

"#naina song out from #crew movie @diljitdosanjh voice makes this track even more beautiful and 3 queens #Tabu #KareenaKapoorKhan @kritisanon together #higarmi @Its_Badshah is the word #rajranjodh" - ᅠhari somaiyaᅠ (prabhas's fan) (@harisomaiya2), March 5, 2024.

"Hotness of #KritiSanon, #KareenaKapoorKhan & #Tabu + Sweet Voice of #DiljitDosanjh #NainaSong, out now" - CinemaLover (@Shiba3808), March 5, 2024.

"Bebo, Tabu and Kriti are just slaying here. Diljit is gold, anything he does nowadays just seems brilliant. But Kareena is still the 'it girl', completely overshadowed everyone. #NainaSong #CrewMovie #KritiSanon #Tabu #KareenaKapoor #DiljitDosanjh" - Aayush Gupta (@aayushg967), March 5, 2024.

