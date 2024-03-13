Critics' Choice Awards 2024 FULL Winners List: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail , Kohrra, Joram Win BIG

Short film category: Web series category: Feature films category: Special Category:
Best Short Film: 'Nocturnal Burger '
Best Director: Reema Maya for 'Nocturnal Burger '
Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'
Best Actress: Millo Sunka for 'Nocturnal Burger '
Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for 'Giddh (The Scavenger) '
Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for 'Last Days of Summer '
Best Web Series: 'Kohrra'
Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane for 'Jubilee'
Best Actor: Suvinder Vicky for 'Kohrra'
Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for 'Trial by Fire'
Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for 'Jubilee'
Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for 'Lust Stories S2: The Mirror'
Best Writing : Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for 'Kohrra'
Best Feature Film: 12th Fail
Best Director: P. S. Vinothraj for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'
Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'
Best Actress: Shefali Shah for 'Three of Us'
Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for 'Jaane Jaan'
Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for 'Goldfish'
Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'
Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for 'Joram'
Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware for 'Three of Us'
Gender Sensitivity Award: Fire in the Mountains
Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award: Usha Khanna
Short film category:
Web series category:
Feature films category:
Special Category: