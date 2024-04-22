De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn Vs Anil Kapoor Casting Update Sparks Humour Fest On Internet: See TWEETS

De De Pyaar De 2 Cast Update: A sequel to Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 2019 rom-com, De De Pyaar De, is on cards and the latest update has piqued everyone's curiousity even more. De De Pyaar De will reunite Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan and will reportedly pick up the story from where it ended in the first part. Devgn will reprise his role as a 50-something middle aged NRI named Ashish. As per recent developments, it's going to be Ajay Devgn Vs Anil Kapoor in De De Pyaar De 2 and the latest casting update has sparked humour fest on the internet...

Ajay Devgn Vs Anil Kapoor In De De Pyaar De 2

According to Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor has joined Ajay and Rakul for the sequel and will play a key role in the rom-com. A source informed the portal -

