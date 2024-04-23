De De Pyar De 2: Anil Kapoor To Play THIS Role In Rakul Preet Singh & Ajay Devgn Starrer; Deets Inside

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the Most Prettiest Actress in the entertainment industry. While the actress has done several films in her ever-rising career, the one film that shines is 'De De Pyaar De2'. In the romantic comedy musical drama, the beautiful actress essayed the character of Ayesha in the film and as Ajay Devgn's love interest, she captured billions of hearts with her cuteness, charming screen presence, and performance.

Advertisement

Ever since the news for the sequel 'De De Pyaar De 2' has been coming out, the excitement among the fans and the audiences is at its peak to see Rakul Preet Singh casting her magic again as the iconic character Ayesha in the sequel. While the audience awaits to see her pair again with Ajay Devgn in the film, this time the cast gets more excited with the inclusion of Anil Kapoor in the film.

Advertisement