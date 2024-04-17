Deepika Padukone Opts For Surrogacy? VIRAL Pic From Singham Again Makes Fans Joke 'Mother Isn't Mothering'

Pictures From Singham Again Set Goes VIRAL

Recently, two photos from Singham Again set is going viral. In the first photo, Deepika is sporting the tight bun look as she dons the lady police attire. The other photo consists of Rohit Shetty and other stunt men in it. As the crew members stand, the stuntment seems to be teaching some actiom scenes to the actress.

Singham Again is all set to have it's theatrical release on 15 March, 2024.