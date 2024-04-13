Deepika Padukone Hints At Getting Rid Of Her ‘RK’ Tattoo? Mommy-To-Be Flaunts Tanned Back In VIRAL Pic

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Tanned Back In New Instagram Post: Deepika Padukone has always been the sensation of Bollywood. Apart from his notable professional life, the actress has always managed to grab a spot in the headlines for her personal life. One of them is her controversial RK tattoo, which is the initials of Ranbir Kapoor, following the affair with the star.

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Tanned Back MINUS The RK Tattoo

It was already known that the actress was in the process of removing the controversial RK tattoo following her break up with Ranbir Kapoor. However, since safe removal of a tattoo is a long process, it took time for Deepika to totally get rid of it. But in her latest Instagram picture, it seems that the actress has finally managed to remove the tattoo completely.

