Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani Gets A Special Tribute From The Academy & Ranveer Singh Can’t Keep Calm

The Academy'sa Tribute To Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani: Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning, talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen and has left everyone in awe of her acting prowess. And while Deepika has given us several iconic characters in her career so far, her performance as Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani is often touted to be an unforgettable one.

Advertisement

Now, Deepika's performance in Bajirao Mastani is once again becoming the talk of the town as The Academy paid a special tribute to her song Deewani Mastani. Yes! You read it right. The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shared a clip of Deepika's performance in the song Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, also starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, on their official Instagram handle. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for Deepika and her fans.

Advertisement