Did Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Patch Up? The Former Addresses The Rumours With Witty Response

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been one of the most talked about rumoured Bollywood couples who had always been mummed about their relationship status. After years of dating, the duo reportedly split up in 2022. But now, as Tiger Shroff is promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with co-star Akshay Kumar, the patch up rumour of Disha and Tiger is circulating in the internet.

Tiger Shroff Reacted To The Patch Rumour With Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff has been promoting his upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan in full swing. In the trailer launch, Tiger hinted at patching things up with Disha after he was teased about the same by Akshay Kumar.

