Diljit Dosanjh Career: Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Reveals How He Started Acting| Sardar Ko Acha Nahi Dikhate

Diljit Dosanjh Acting Career: Amar Singh Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh recently talked about what led him to start his acting career. Shockingly, he revealed that he someone once commented to this that people don't like Punjabi actors much. Diljit claimed that wearing Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga is not the defination of richness. However, he wanted to make Punjabi actors' look nice and wanted to show Bollywood industry that Punjabis can have a good fashion sense. Diljit has been in praises recently becasue of his acting in Amar Singh Chamkila. As you plan to watch the movie, let us take a look at how the Punjabi singer decided to start his acting career.

HOW DID DILJIT DOSANJH STARTED HIS ACTING CAREER?

Diljit revealed that acting was not his passion. His prime focus was always on singings. But he was influenced by Punjabi artists who used to work in movies after getting fame in their industry. Diljit said to Prime Talk Daily, "Jab artist bade ho jate th, jada paisa aa jata tha to wo khud banate th film." Diljit claimed that he did not have much money back then therefore he always backed out from either making a film or being featured in one.

