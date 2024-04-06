Diljit Dosanjh's Chamkila On Netflix: Who Was Amar Singh Chamkila? All About Punjabi Singer & His Death

Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila, the musical biopic, has been making headlines even since the movie was announced. Now that the film is all set to be released on Netflix, for the unversed, a question might arise on who Amar Singh Chamkila really was. Well, Diljit's powerful character is based on the life of one of Punjab's most notable music personalities, who had a very unfortunate ending.

Who Is Amar Singh Chamkila?

Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as Elvis Presley of Punjab, had given his life for music. Recorded the first album in 1979, his controversial songs mostly covered sensitive topics like pedophilia, infidelity, coming of age, and drug abuses, among others. The explicit nature of the lyrics had provoked many while his skyrocketed success had brought negative attention and envy including death threats.

