Diljit Dosanjh Wife Mystery: Woman Seen With Singer In VIRAL PIC Reveals She's NOT Sandeep Kaur

Diljit Dosanjh Wife Mystery: Punjabi singer and Amar Singh Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently revealed to be married who also has a son. Diljit's wife name was revealed to be Sandeep Kaur. Along with the wife's name, a photo went viral on social media, with many claiming the woman in the photo to be singer's wife. However, the speculation turns out to be wrong. The woman who is in the viral photo took it to social media to debunk the rumors and clarifying that she is not Diljit's wife aka Sandeep Kaur.

DILJIT DOSANJH'S VIRAL PHOTO WITH ALLEGED WIFE MYSTERY SOLVED

The woman with Diljit in the viral photo is not his wife Sandeep Kaur. She is instead a model who collaborated with Diljit years ago. She clarifies it on a Reddit thread shared by BollyBlindsNGossip, with title, "Diljit's wife's photo on the internet is NOT a woman called Sandeep Kaur. It's me!"

