Diljit Dosanjh Wife Name: Punjabi Star Is Married & Also Have A Son; Fans Say 'Kya Chupa Rustam...'

Diljit Dosanjh Is Married & Also Have A Son: Diljit Dosanjh has been trending in Punjabi industry for a long time and the singer cum actor is now also making headlines in Bollywood. But he seems to have broken many hearts since many single women were eyeing for the singer. Reportedly, Diljit turns out ot be a married man who also has a son with his wife. The singer who is now gearing up for the release of Amar Singh Chamkila was born and brought up in small village in Punjab. He later shifted to Ludhianan with his maternal uncle that apparently made his grow distant to his parents.

Diljit has always been tight lipped about his personal life. Disclosing some of the inside information, his one of the closest friends revealed to Indian Express, "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana."

