Divya Khossla To Collaborate with Paresh Rawal In Hero Heeroine; Duo To Begin Shooting On June 10

Renowned actor Paresh Rawal is gearing up to grace the silver screen once again, this time in the highly anticipated film "Hero Heeroine." With shooting scheduled to kick off on June 10th in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, the movie promises to be a compelling tale of love, ambition, and redemption.

Rawal's involvement in the project adds a layer of intrigue and excitement, as the versatile actor is known for his ability to seamlessly transition between comedic and dramatic roles. In "Hero Heeroine," Rawal is set to play a character of a Director with a significant importance, bringing his trademark gravitas and charm to the narrative.

