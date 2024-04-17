Do Aur Do Pyaar: Here's How Film Drew Inspiration From Vidya Balan's Father. Deets Inside

In the upcoming movie "Do Aur Do Pyaar," Vidya Balan brings to life Kavya Ganeshan, a modern Palakkad Tamil woman. This role is close to Vidya's heart, as she pays a unique tribute to her father by using his real name for her character's dad. This adds a layer of authenticity to her portrayal, making the story even more special.

The character of Vidya's father in the film is named Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Ganeshan, directly inspired by her real father, Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Balan. This creative choice enriches the film's narrative, bringing a genuine touch to the family dynamics depicted on screen.

