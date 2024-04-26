Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7: The Modern-day Relationship Drama Witnesses Major Dip In Numbers

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7: Even after witnessing a good and steady start, the Shirsha Guhathakurata directorial witnessed a dip in the box office collection at day 7. The movie, which hit theatres on April 19, 2024, started off with Rs. 55 Lakh at the box office on day 1. But how did it perform throughout the week? To know more, stay tuned with us!

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection At Day 7 Witnesses Major Dip

The Vidya Balan starrer relationship drama minted only 23 lakhs on day 7. Whereas, it managed to collect 31 lakhs at the box office on day 6. Thus, the total box office collection of the movie stands at Rs. 3.43 crore.

