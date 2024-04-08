Do Aur Do Pyaar Star Ileana D'Cruz Shares Rare Pic of Son Koa & Partner Mike: My Whole World

Ileana D'Cruz Shares Glimpse of Her Baby Boy: 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' star Ileana D'Cruz delighted fans by offering a sneak peek into her cherished moments with her husband, Mike Dolan, and their newborn son. The actress shared endearing photos of Mike cradling their sleeping baby, with his protective arms wrapped around him. Baby Koa seemed to find solace in his father's embrace, casting a sideways glance. It appears Ileana captured the moment just after waking up in the morning. She shared a heartfelt black and white photo of the father-son duo, captioning it, "My whole world."

IS ILEANA D'CRUZ & MIKE DOLAN MARRIED?

Many are often mistaken in thinking that Ileana is not married, but the reality is quite different-she tied the knot with Mike Dolan. The couple exchanged vows in May 2023. Allegedly, they registered their marriage just four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy. Although she didn't share any wedding pictures on social media, the actress dropped a subtle hint, leading fans to speculate about her marital status. On May 11, she posted a photo of herself, seemingly wearing a white gown, possibly standing in front of a marriage registry office. She captioned the photo, "(Queen emoticon) of my castle vibes. Not my castle - coz gosh, could you imagine the electricity bill! But still a queen."

