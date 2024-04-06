Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan And Pratik Gandhi Starrer Looks Like A Refreshing Love Story

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Post the pandemic, the filmmakers were not exploring the genre of rom-com much. However, it looks like after the success of movies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the genre is back in the trend. Now, soon we will get to witness one more rom-com on the big screens. We are talking about Do Aur Do Pyaar which stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The trailer of the film has been released, and Filmibeat got a chance to watch the trailer yesterday at a special preview.

Advertisement

The movie revolves about a married couple played by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandi, and they are having extra-marital affair with characters played by Sendhil and Ileana. However, it looks like destiny has some other plans. The trailer gives a hint that the movie's basic plot is about falling in love with the same person again.

Advertisement