Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan Heaps Praise For Co-Star Pratik Gandhi; Says 'I Had A Certain Image &'

The recent summer rom-com 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' brought together two powerhouse performers - Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Beyond their on-screen chemistry as a married couple, the duo shares a deep bond of respect and admiration for each other's craft, evident in their heartfelt praise for each other.

Vidya Balan, known for her nuanced performances and unerring charm, was captivated by Pratik Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the acclaimed series 'SCAM.' She revealed, "When I watched SCAM and met Pratik soon after, he seemed like he was born to play Harshad Mehta. I even would have thought he was Harshad Mehta if I didn't know that the real Harshad Mehta existed." Balan's admiration for Gandhi's talent was so profound that she even considered pitching him for a project, showcasing her unwavering belief in his abilities. She further added, "That man who was so badass, it's unbelievable, can be shy. So with Pratik I couldn't have any preconceived notions. I had a certain image and then it expanded and then expanded further. That's what is so charming about him as an actor."

