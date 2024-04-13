Exclusive! Vidya Balan On Crew Success, Now Is The Time To Reimagine The Female Hero...

Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and successful actresses that we have in Bollywood. She has been a part of mostly all the genres of films, and her next release, Do Aur Do Pyaar, is a rom-com. We will get to watch Vidya in a romantic-comedy after around a decade. Her last rom-com was the 2014 release Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and the actress had given a wonderful performance in it.

We have always seen that actresses after a certain age don't get to be a lead in a rom-com, however, actresses like Vidya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others have tried to break this norm. But, still there are a very few filmmakers who make a rom-com with an actress who is in her 40s.

