Eid 2024: SRK, Salman, & Aamir Khan Delight Fans In White With Heartwarming Gestures - VIRAL PICS, VIDEOS

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan on Thursday greeted hundreds of fans gathered outside their residences on the festival of Eid. While Aamir posed for the shutterbugs earlier in the day, Shah Rukh and Salman appeared before a sea of admirers the evening. Around 6.30 pm, Shah Rukh appeared at the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat to wave at the huge gathering outside.

The 58-year-old star, who was dressed in a white Pathani suit, greeted fans with a 'namaste', a 'salaam', and a thumbs-up, and also blew kisses to the cheering masses that had left the road facing his house chock-a-block. He also recreated his signature open arms pose. In a minute-long video shared on social media, Shah Rukh could also be seen gesturing to the teeming crowd to move back and maintain law and order when several of them tried to breach the police barricades. "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity," the "Pathaan" star wrote on X. According to PTI Videos, Shah Rukh was joined by son Abram (10), who twinned with his father in white, for the annual affair.

