Ektaa R Kapoor To Make A Show On Gay Lovers After LSD 2? Producer BREAKS Silence: DEETS

Ektaa R Kapoor On Making BL Series: Ektaa R. Kapoor needs no introduction! Her name resonates with every Indian, whether you belong to the urban life or come from the rural. She is one of the first female producers who doesn't shy away from taking risks in terms of content. Ektaa has been basking in the success of Crew, co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. Her latest outing, Love Sex Dhokha 2 is currently running in theatres. Reports are rife, that the producer is planning to make a BL (boy lovers) web series for the Indian audience. Meanwhile, Ektaa has broke her silence on the same...

Ektaa R Kapoor To Make A Web Series On Gay Lovers Post LSD 2?

Recently, a report has allegedly claimed that Ektaa R Kapoor is planning to make India's first-ever show on same sex lovers for a leading channel. The report further claimed that it would a love triangle featuring two male leads as the protagonists.

The report also added that the casting for the same has already started. Post that, another report claimed that it would be streamed on OTT.

Ektaa R Kapoor Breaks Silence On Making BL Series Reports

Ektaa R Kapoor, who has established her dominace in films and OTT over the years, has finally broke her silence on reports of her producing a BL (boy lovers) show.

Dismissing the report, the 48-year-old took to the comment section of the post, and commented, "Yeh kab huyaaaa!?"

She further added that she would love to make a BL show but no channel would air it.

What Is A BL Series?

After sudden surge in the fanbase of Korean drama, Japanese anime during the lockdown period in India, Thai BL series also found a strong fandom in India. Thai boy lover dramas have been enjoying a strong fan base in India lately.

A BL series mainly revolves around the love story of two male protagonists. Thailand, Japan, Korea and Taiwan have such shows and series there.