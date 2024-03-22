Elvish Yadav Controversy: Exclusive! Urvashi Rautela Says, My Prayers Are With Him

Elvish Yadav Controversy: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, has been making it to the headlines for a few wrong reasons. A few days ago, he was arrested in allegedly arranging snake venom at rave parties. Reportedly, the YouTuber also confessed the same. According to some reports, Elvish has been granted bail today.

After his stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Elvish featured in a few music videos. In one of the songs titled Hom Toh Deewane, he was seen romancing Urvashi Rautela. Filmibeat recently interacted with Urvashi and when asked her about Elvish's arrest, the actress stated that her prayers are with him.

Urvashi Rautela On Elvish Yadav's Arrest

Urvashi said, "Actually, I don't know in detail, like what exactly has happened. So, after your interview, I will research about what exactly has happened because I just got to know it from you. But, still my prayers are with him. I wish him all the health and happiness in his life."

Urvashi and Elvish's song had become a rage when it was released a few months ago. Even their chemistry was liked by one and all.

The actress is currently also enjoying the super success of her track Vigdiyan Heeran which is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, and it features the singer opposite her. The song has been trending on YouTube at number 1, and it has received more than 22 million views.

When it comes to films, Urvashi will next be seen in JNU which is slated to hit the big screens on 5th April 2024. It mark Urvashi's comeback on the big screen in Hindi films after a gap of five years. The actress' last Bollywood theatrical release was Pagalpanti in 2019. Urvashi also has other projects lined up including a few South films as well.

