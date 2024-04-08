Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Shares REAL Reason She Made Film Inspired By Late Indian PM Indira Gandhi's Life

Kangana Ranaut, a four-time National Award-winning actress, is diving into one of her most challenging roles yet. She's stepping behind the camera and in front of it to bring the story of former Indian Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, to life in the period political drama 'Emergency’. This film, set to be one of the year's most significant releases, aims to offer an authentic look at history through Ranaut's lens.

In recent discussions about the film, Ranaut has opened up about her motivations. She highlighted her empathy and respect for women, including Mrs. Gandhi, as driving forces behind her directorial venture. Ranaut emphasized the importance of showcasing a genuine perspective on Indira Gandhi's life, hoping the film will resonate as a piece of entertainment that also educates on historical events and their implications on India's constitution.



