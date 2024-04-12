Emraan Hashmi Hugs Mallika Sherawat, Tapsee Pannu Makes First Post-wedding Appearance At Mumbai Event

Emraan Hashmi reunites with Mallika Sherawat: It was a star-studded affair at Anand Pandit's daughter, Aishwarya's, reception last night. The 'Murder' duo could be seen posing for the paparazzi flashing their smiles. While Mallika was seen wearing a pink dress with plunging neckline and flared balloon sleeves, Emraan looked dapper in a black suit teamed up with a white shirt.

After posing for the paparazzi, Emraan greeted Mallika with a warm hug that made the latter go aww. Although their words weren't audible from the paparazzi video, they seemed to have exchanged words about each other reuniting after 20 years post the erotic thriller.

Taapsee Pannu Makes Eye-catching First Post-wedding Entry In Red Saree

Taapsee Pannu, who made headlines for her hush hush wedding with Mathias Boe, made first appearance after the wedding at the event. She could be seen wearing a red saree having broad golden zari border teaming it up with a sleeveless blouse.

She flashes her smile as the paparazzi congratulated her and asked, "Sir nahi aaye?" Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan Graced The Event Spreading His Charm

After entertaining his fans from his balcony on the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen gracing the events of Aishwarya's reception. He attended the event wearing a full black suit teaming up with a pair of black boots. He also donned a man bun which is the point of attraction without a miss. He was spotted greeting the photographers with a 'salaam'.

The Celebrities Attended Anand Pandit's Daughter's Reception

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee, Emraan, Mallika, the event was attended by Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arpita Khan, Aayush Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, among others.