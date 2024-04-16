ENT LIVE Blog: Crime Branch Nabs 2 Suspects In Salman House Firing Case; BMCM & Maidaan Fail 1st Monday Test


Entertainment LIVE Blog: It's just Tuesday morning and the entertainment world is already buzzing with thrilling stories and updates. While you enjoy your morning chai, we bring you the exciting deets from showbiz to keep you updated.

To begin with, there has been a major development in the Salman Khan house firing case. As per reports, Mumbai crime branch has arrested both the accused involved in the gun firing case outside the actor's residence on Sunday morning from Bhuj city, Gujarat. They are expected to be presented in a Mumbai court on Tuesday (April 16) morning.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's biographical sports-drama Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's masala action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a major drop in box office numbers on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk, both the film recorded its lowest single day collection on day 5. While BMCM earned an estimated Rs 43.30 cr in 5 days, Maidaan's 5-day collection is estimated to be around Rs 23.50 crores.

Check out all the live updates here:

Veteran Malayalam Music Director & Singer KG Kalyan Passes Away At 90

Renowned Malayalam music director and singer KG Kalyan has passed away on Tuesday morning (April 16) at the age of 90. His last rites are likely to be performed on Tuesday or Wednesday. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Reportedly, he was under treatment for a while over various ailments.

