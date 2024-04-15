ENT Live Blog: Crime Branch To Probe Firing Outside Salman's House; BMCM And Maidaan Have Steady Weekends

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Monday is here! As we enjoy a pleasant morning, the entertainment world is abuzz with several interesting stories and gossips. While you may be busy with work, we bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment. Advertisement To begin with, the case involving the shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which has deployed over 10 teams for the investigation. Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the shooting. Advertisement On the other hand, according to the Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" earned an estimated ₹40.75 Cr India net during its first 4 days at the box office, while Ajay Devgn's "Maidaan" earned an estimated ₹21.85 Cr during the same period. Both films were released on Eid. Janhvi Kapoor Joins Radhika Merchant's Bridal Shower Celebration Janhvi Kapoor attended the bridal shower of Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of Anant Ambani. The bride-to-be shared photos from the party on her Instagram account, which Janhvi reposted. Radhika and Anant are set to marry on July 12. Wanted Gangster From Gurugram Identified In Salman Khan's Firing Case Two gunmen who fired four bullets outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence in Bandra on Sunday were captured on camera. According to an India Today report, one of the shooters seen in the CCTV footage is Vishal Rahul, a wanted gangster from Gurugram, Haryana, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had earlier shot gangster Rohit Godara. Neighbour's Update After Firing At Salman Khan's Bandra Residence Following a concerning shooting incident near Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, director Prem Soni, Salman's neighbour, provided an update on the actor's safety to India Today. Soni affirmed that Salman is "absolutely fine" and highlighted the authorities' diligent handling of the situation. He urged calm among residents while acknowledging the worrying nature of the incident.