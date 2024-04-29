Ent LIVE Blog: Imran Khan's Comeback Film Goes On Floors; Brahmastra & War 2 Stars Enjoy Dinner Together

Entertainment LIVE Blog: It's the Monday morning and the showbiz world is aleady abuzz with several new exciting stories and updates. As you sip into your morning cup of chai, Filmibeat is here to take care of your daily dose of Entertainment so that you don't miss out on what's happening in the tinseltown; from latest hot gossips to box office report cards, thrilling movie updates and more.

To begin with, Imran Khan reportedly starts shooting for his comeback project. Titled 'Happy Patel', the film is said to be directed by comedian-actor Vir Das and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. As per reports, the movie went on floor in Goa recently.

B-Town witnessed a multiverse of superstars as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Karan Johar were spotted together for a chilled-out dinner last night. The star-studded dinner was also joined by Hrithik ROshan and his beau Saba Azad.

Aayush Sharma's Actioner Crosses Rs 2+ Cr In Opening Weekend Aayush Sharma's latest action-entertainer, Ruslaan's opening weekend collection is decent. The film collected Rs 79 lakhs (early estimates) on Sunday, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 2.09 crores in 3 days, as per Sacnilk. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Entertainment LIVE News: Imran Khan Starts Shooting For His Comeback Project in Goa 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Imran Khan is reportedly all set for his acting comeback. If reports are to be believed, Imran has already started shooting for his comeback project titled 'Happy Patel' in Goa. The film is apparently being directed by comedian-actor and his Delhi Belly co-star Vir Das. 'Happy Patel' is being bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and the superstar is expected to make a cameo as well.

Ranbir-Alia, Jr NTR & KJo Along With Hrithik-Saba Catch Up For A Star-Studded Dinner