ENT LIVE Blog: Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP National President; Aryan Khan Films Directorial Debut 'Stardom'

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Wednesday is here! As we enjoy a pleasant morning, the entertainment world is abuzz with several interesting stories and gossips. While you may be busy with work, we bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment.

To begin with, Kangana Ranaut is poised to enter politics after the BJP named her as the Lok Sabha candidate from her constituency in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Following this announcement, the actress met with BJP National President JP Nadda. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, she shared a photo from their meeting, writing, "Today I met National President Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. I will be forever grateful for their guidance and support, and I will work hard for the progress and prosperity of my constituency. Jai Hind"

On the other hand, Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, began his directorial journey with 'Stardom,' a series that mirrors the struggles within the industry. Paparazzi captured him during an on-location shoot held late last evening in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan And Jaideep Ahlawat Set To Film 'Jewel Thief' On South Mumbai Locations Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat join forces for Robbie Grewal's film 'Jewel Thief,' ensuring an exhilarating cinematic experience. The heist thriller commenced filming in February and is gearing up for its second schedule in Mumbai in April, with a final schedule slated for Europe. Former T-ara Member Areum Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt Areum, a former member of T-ara, has been admitted to the hospital following a suicide attempt. OSEN reports that she is currently in an unconscious state and undergoing treatment. Prior to this event, she had posted images depicting domestic abuse. Areum was in the midst of separating from her husband and had previously announced intentions for a second marriage in 2023.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawwar Farooqui Detained by Mumbai Police