ENT LIVE Blog: Shaitaan Crosses ₹ 125 Cr; Kangana's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Securing Lok Sabha Ticket

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Monday is here! Today, many celebrate the festival of colours, Holi. Meanwhile, the entertainment world is buzzing with several interesting stories and gossip. Despite your busy schedule, we're here to bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment.

To begin with, the film "Shaitaan," starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, continues to maintain its steady performance at the box office. After 17 days since its release, it has amassed a total earning of ₹ 125.70 crore, according to box office tracker Sacnilk's report.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut made headlines on Sunday night when she secured a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Simultaneously, an old tweet of hers has resurfaced and is now going viral. In 2021, a Twitter user tagged her in a post predicting her involvement in the Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency by-election. Responding to the tweet, the actress stated, "I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Loksabha elections, HP population is hardly 60/70 lakhs, no poverty/crime. If I get in to politics I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also."

Check out all the updates here:

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, And Akshay Kumar Spark Joy With Their Holi Celebrations! Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar ignited social media with their lively Holi festivities. Joined by close friends, they immersed themselves in a vibrant celebration, capturing the true essence of the colourful festival. Disha Patani, known for her dynamic Instagram presence, shared a delightful video with her followers, capturing the festive spirit. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Celebrate Holi Together, Share Adorable Moments on Instagram Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of the most beloved Bollywood couples, shared their Holi celebration on Monday. Sidharth posted a glimpse on his Instagram, captioning it, "Happy Holi festival to all 🌈 #HappyHoli," alongside an adorable picture of the two enjoying the festivities. Kiara echoed the sentiment on her Instagram with the caption, "Holi with my Homie ❤️," alongside the same image.

Sanjay Mishra Advocates Eco-Friendly Holi At 'Herbal Holi' Celebration