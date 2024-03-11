ENT Live Updates: Ajay Devgan's Shaitaan Box Office Rampage; Art Director Nitin Desai Memoriam At Oscars 2024

ENT Live Highlights: The latest news reeling from Bollywood and the entertainment industry is now put together in this article as and when they happen, to fill you up with the latest happenings in the tinsel town. From the new gossip to movie performances, reviews, box office numbers, and the sizzling holiday getaway pictures of your favourite celebs are all covered here. Including the prestigious Oscars 2024, the 96th annual Academy Awards event which had a couple of 'Indian cinema' moments to the number of awards Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bagged, here is everything you need to know about today's entertainment.
Child Actor-Turned-Director Surya Kiran Dead
Salaar 2- Shouryaanga Parvam Shooting Update
RRR Movie By SS Rajamouli Receives Mention At The 96th Oscars
Indian Art Director Nitin Desai Honoured At The 96th Oscar Awards Event
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Sweeps Awards At Oscars 2024
Shaitaan Is Second Biggest Opener In Bollywood 2024
