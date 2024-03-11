ENT Live Updates: Ajay Devgan's Shaitaan Box Office Rampage; Art Director Nitin Desai Memoriam At Oscars 2024

Photo Credit: ENT Live Highlights: The latest news reeling from Bollywood and the entertainment industry is now put together in this article as and when they happen, to fill you up with the latest happenings in the tinsel town. Advertisement From the new gossip to movie performances, reviews, box office numbers, and the sizzling holiday getaway pictures of your favourite celebs are all covered here. Including the prestigious Oscars 2024, the 96th annual Academy Awards event which had a couple of 'Indian cinema' moments to the number of awards Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bagged, here is everything you need to know about today's entertainment. Advertisement Child Actor-Turned-Director Surya Kiran Dead Child actor-turned-director Surya Kiran, who directed notable films in Telugu like 'Satyam,' and 'Dhana 51,' with Sumanth Akkineni, died in Chennai at his home on March 11. As per the information that is breaking the South entertainment headlines, the director, who married actress Kalyani (Kaveri) and got divorced a few years later, died due to illness. The South-Indian film industries are pouring in condolences. Salaar 2- Shouryaanga Parvam Shooting Update Pan-India star Prabhas, who is entirely involved in the shooting of his most prestigious film to date, Kalki 2898 AD aka Project K, is back in the headlines with an update about his last release, Prashanth Neel's high-octane actioner, Salaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam superstar who played the role of Varada Raja Mannar, gave out a piece of valuable information to the fans of Salaar and Prabhas. He mentioned that the filming for the second part will begin shortly. RRR Movie By SS Rajamouli Receives Mention At The 96th Oscars Ram Charan and Jr NTR's epic film, RRR, which won the country's first-ever Oscar for its iconic Telugu folk song 'Naatu-Naatu,' shined at this year's Academy Awards Presentation event in 2024. The movie's action sequence was played in montage to celebrate the contribution of the stunt community towards international cinema in the showreel spanning 1 minute 15 seconds, presented by the nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Indian Art Director Nitin Desai Honoured At The 96th Oscar Awards Event Production Designer, and renowned Art Director who predominantly worked in Bollywood with the larger-than-life filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nitin Desai, received a rare mention posthumously at the 96th Oscar Awards as a tribute. He was mentioned as a talented influence in the 'In Memoriam' section. Nitin Desai's filmography includes Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar, etc. He died last year by committing suicide on August 2, 2023. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Sweeps Awards At Oscars 2024 With Cillian Murphy getting the most deserving 'Best Actor' award at the 96th Academy Awards, this biographical dialogue drama written and directed by the epic filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer bagged a total of seven awards including the following categories-Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematographer, Best Editing, and Best Original Score. Oppenheimer competed for the prestigious Academy Awards 2024 with as many as 13 nominations. Shaitaan Is Second Biggest Opener In Bollywood 2024 Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's latest horror-thriller is now Bollywood's second-highest opener in 2024. The Vikas Bahl's directorial had a solid opening weekend and the figures are higher than the first day. So far, the movie made over Rs 20 Crore and is going to continue to mint money given the raving positive reviews and critical acclaim Shaitaan has been earning from the critics and fans of the genre.