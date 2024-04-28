ENT LIVE Updates: Alaya On BMCM Underwhelming Response; Salman Khan House Firing Accused Booked Under MCOCA

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

Advertisement

To begin with, Alaya F, who played the lead role in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, have opened up about the film's underwhelming response at the box office.

On the other hand, in a recent update in Salman Khan's house firing case, the Mumbai police has now booked the accused under MCOCA

Advertisement