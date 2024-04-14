ENT LIVE Updates: BMCM & Maidaan See Slight Growth During Weekend; Gunshots Fired Outside Salman's Residence


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which were released on Eid, have seen growth in numbers during opening weekend and are likely to see another spike today.

On the other hand, Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and are showered with immense love from fans.

Check out all the updates here:

Gunshots Heard Outside Salman Khan's Residence

Reportedly, two unidentified assailants fired five rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai this morning at around 5 am. The media reports suggested that Salman was at home at the time of the incident and the security has been beefed up outside Galaxy Apartments. As of now, the cops are investigating the matter.

