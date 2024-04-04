ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Crosses 40Cr In 6 Days; BMCM’s Prithviraj Sukumaran Lauds Co-star Tiger Shroff

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

Advertisement

To begin with, as Crew is winning hearts at the box office, this Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer has managed to cross Rs 40 crores mark in 6 days of release.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the lead antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has been all praises for his co-star Tiger Shroff and stated that he has everything to be a super star.

Check out all the updates here: