ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Sees A Decent Opening At Box Office; Mannara Celebrates Birthday With Priyanka & Nick

Entertainment LIVE Updates:

To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew has managed to witness a decent start at the box office. The movie has opened to good reviews from the audience and critics and witnessed a single digit opening day collection

On the other hand, Mannara Chopra, who turned a year older on March 29, enjoyed a grand birthday celebration with her family including her favourite cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Mannara Chopra Enjoys Her Birthday Celebration With Priyanka Chopra As Mannara Chopra turned a year older on March 29, she was seen having a grand celebration with her family. Interestingly, as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in India at the moment, they also made sure to join Mannara's birthday celebrations. Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away In a shocking incident, Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, who was known for his roles as an antagonist, passed away at 48 in Chennai. It was reported that he was rushed to the hospital after he complained of a chest pain wherein he breathed his last on Friday night (March 29).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Crew Witnesses A Good Friday At Box Office On Day 1