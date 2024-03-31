ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Stays Steady At Box Office On Day 2; Vikrant’s Special Gesture For His Son Wins Hearts

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you. Advertisement To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew, which saw a decent start at the box office, holds a steady ground on the second day of release and continues to win millions of hearts Advertisement On the other hand, Vikrant Massey, who recently embraced fatherhood, is a proud daddy and his recent special gesture for his son speaks volumes about his unconditional love. Check out all the updates here: Ranbir Kapoor Recalls When He Was Thrashed By Dad Rishi Kapoor As Ranbir Kapoor graced The Great Indian Kapil Show, he recalled the time when he was thrashed by his father Rishi Kapoor during his childhood. "It was Diwali puja at RK studios, and Papa was very religious. I think I was 8 or 9 years old, and I had stepped inside the temple wearing shoes. I got a smack on my head," Ranbir stated. Nick Jonas Makes A Special Request To Paps As He Gets Papped At The Airport With Priyanka & Malti As Nick Jonas was papped at the airport with wife Priyanka Jonas and daughter Malti, he was seen making a special request to the paps. As he stepped out of the car, he signaled the paps to keep the volume low and not to make noise as Malti was sleeping. Vikrant Massey Gets Inked & It Has A Connection With His Son Months after welcoming his first child, Vikrant Massey's special gesture for his son is winning hearts. To note, Vikrant got inked with his son Vardaan's name. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 12th Fail actor shared an image of the tattoo which read as, "Vardaan 7-2-2024". He captioned the post as, "Addition or addiction? I love them both." Crew Witnesses Steady Growth On Day 2 At Box Office Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which saw a decent opening at the box office, has been going steady on the second day of release. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 9.6 crores on day 2 which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 18.85 crores