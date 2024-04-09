ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Struggles To Make 2Cr On Day 11; Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Trailer To Be Out Today


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which saw a decent growth during the second weekend, saw a massive drop in collections at the box office on the second Monday.

On the other hand, after creating immense buzz in the town, the makers are all set to release the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar today .

Check out all the updates here:

Crew Struggles On Second Monday; Fails To Cross 2Cr

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew, which saw a decent growth during the second weekend, struggled on second Monday with over 68% drop in collections and failed to cross Rs 2 crores. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 1.75 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 60 crores

Published On April 9, 2024

