ENT LIVE Updates: Imtiaz On Casting Diljit In Amar Singh Chamkila; Boney Opens Up On Delay In Maidaan Release

To begin with, as Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, director Imtiaz Ali has opened up about why he chose to cast the Punjabi singer in the movie On the other hand, Boney Kapoor has opened up on over five years delay in the release of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and said, "As a team we, didn't lose patience and I am glad we didn't". Check out all the updates here: Laapataa Ladies Lead Pratibha Ranta Distributes Pamphlets For Rs 100 Tickets Offer Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies is indeed one of the most loved films that has arrived with an interesting story. The film has emerged as the most-reviewed film that is winning hearts. As the film is enjoying a phenomenal run in the theaters, the team is leaving no stone unturned to spread the word of the film across all corners. The lead actress of the film Pratibha Ranta was seen distributing pamphlets of the film that is about the offer that makers have brought on the occasion of International Women's Day for the tickets of the film available at Rs. 100 on this special occasion. She wrote, "#LaapataaLadies tickets will be available for 100 Rs. on Women's day tomorrow! Toh sab ladiejjj jaake dekho - kyuki madam baalik hai, mann marzi ki maalik hai." Sreejita De Opens Up About Casting Couch Experience She Faced At 19 In her recent interview, Sreejita De opened up about her casting couch experience which she faced at the age of 19. She stated, "When I was 19, I was offered a Bengali film, a remake of a Hindi film. I was called for a meeting. My mother was in Kolkata, and I went to the director's office alone. I didn't like the way he held my shoulder and the way he spoke to me." She further reveals, "He was an old man. Even if you are very young, you know that this touch is not right. The way he was looking at me was very disgusting. I literally picked up my purse and ran out of the office". Jacqueliene Fernandez Opens Up About Fire Breakout At Her Building A day after there were reports about re break out in Jacqueliene Fernandez's building, the actress has reacted to the same, "Thank you for all the concern and love, as there was a fire at my apartment building last night. Fortunately, we are all safe and unharmed (even the furry friends). Currently, I am in Colombo for the opening of Legends Cricket Trophy. Thank you to the rescue operations that were carried out swiftly, ensuring that everyone was evacuated to safety. I want to express my gratitude for your concern and love during this time. Your support means everything to me and has always been my strength! God bless" Alia Bhatt Shares A Sweet Post On Women's Day On the occasion of Women's Day, Alia Bhatt shared a pic of herself holding a heart shaped cushion and wrote, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you.. Happy women's day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!" TV Actress Dolly Sohi Passes Away At 48 Dolly Sohi, who is known for her roles in Jhanak, Parineetii, Kalash, has passed away at the age of 48. Reportedly, she was battling with cervical cancer. The news of her demise came hours after her sister Aman Sohi passed away due to jaundice