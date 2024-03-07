ENT Highlights: Jacqueliene Fernandez’s 17-Storey Building Catches Fire; Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Trailer OUT

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you. Advertisement To begin with, Jacqueliene Fernandez's 17 storey building in Mumbai's Pali Hill caught fire. It was reported that there were no casualties in the incident Advertisement On the other hand, as Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of this sports biographical drama which is based on the Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in India.. Check out all the updates here: Netizens Trend #BastarOn15March At No. 1 After Trailer Launch Ever since the trailer of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been dropped huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. The trailer has grabbed the eyeballs of the audience and has met with positive reception from every corner. The audiences were eagerly waiting to look forward to the film from the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma. The trailer has taken the buzz to the next level and has sparked the chatter around the film. The blockbuster response to the trailer has not only drawn the audience's attention but has also set social media on fire. It is well known that the trailer is making waves across the nation upon its release and the audiences are anticipating its release. With one week left for the film's release in cinemas on March 15th, 2024 the fans and the audiences have taken their excitement to social media and have started trending "#BastarOn15March". The trend is spreading like rage and is topping the charts with the No.1 position. Aamir Khan Talks About Laapataa Ladies Being The Most Loved Film Of The Year Aamir Khan recently came LIVE on his social media handle to interact with his fans. While the superstar had a fun chat with the fans, he also spoke about his film, Laapataa Ladies. While speaking about the film, he said, "This movie is an initiative for the noble thought of beti bachao beti padhao." As Laapataa Ladies serves the theme of women's empowerment, Aamir Khan personally requested his fans to watch the film on this Women's Day. He said, "We want all the women to watch the film tomorrow on Women's Day." Ajay Devgn Talks About Maidaan's Box Office Clash With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan As Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is set to witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miya Chote Miyan, the Singham star opened up about the same and said, "First of all I won’t call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn’t want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released. Both the films are of different genres. We all are like a family, we are friends. So, we are not looking at it in terms of a clash. We’re looking at it in the terms that there is a good big weekend, so both the films would perform well (at the box office)" Maidaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn Gives A Perfect Tribute To Syed Abdul Rahim After creating immense buzz in the town, the makers of Maidaan have finally unveiled the trailer of this Ajay Devgn starrer sports biographical drama which is a perfect tribute to the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim under whose leadership the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. Radhika Merchant Reveals Why She & Anant Ambani Chose Jamnagar For Their Pre-Wedding Bash As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash managed to create a buzz in the town, the bride to be revealed why they chose Jamnagar for the event and said, "It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is. Anant and I both believe that this is our karma bhoomi or land of duty" Makers Of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Unveiled A New Motion Poster Ever since the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha announced the sequel Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, they have been constantly keeping the audience hooked on the new concept of the film. While Love Sex Aur Dhokha sheds light on love in the times of the camera, the sequel is arriving with a whole new concept of love in the digitalized world. While the first motion poster of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 gave a glance at its subject of love and its existence in the internet era, the makers are here with yet another intriguing motion poster taking us deep into another aspect of love in the real world and love in the digitalized world. Bold, engrossing, and impactful, the motion poster describes the true fervor of the film that is going to take the audience on a journey from the real world to the digital world.