ENT Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor's Crew Release; Allu Arjun's Wax Statue At Tussaud's & Animal Park Update

There is no dearth of glamour and glitz in the tinsel town, which attracts people of all ages and groups. The entertainment headlines today began on an eventful note as Allu Arjun celebrates his 21st year as an actor in the film industry; unveiling his wax statue at Madame Tussaud's in Dubai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew movie hit the screens, Shaitaan's remarkable box office feat, and Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park shooting updates, we bring to you the latest happenings. Here's your daily dose of entertainment on the go right when it happens. Keep watching this space for more such juicy updates about the actors and films from Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park Shooting Update Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a blockbuster success and made about Rs 900 Crore at the global box office. The film is getting a sequel titled 'Animal Park,' and the latest buzz is that the shooting for the same will commence in 2026 after Sandeep Reddy Vanga completes Spirit movie with Prabhas. Allu Arjun Unveils His Wax Statue At Tussaud's Dubai Iconic star Allu Arjun, who is now a global phenomenon unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussaud's in Dubai. The actor completed 21 years in the industry and took to his social media handles to thank his fans who he referred to as 'Army.' He also shared a picture. Crew Movie Hits The Screens Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's latest heist comedy film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew, hit the screens amid decent expectations on March 29. The movie is a story about three cabin crew who get into a fix and have their lives turned upside down. The film's theatrical trailer set expectations on the film and the movie opened on a positive note. All eyes are now set on the movie's box office performance.