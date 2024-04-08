ENT LIVE Updates: Kareena’s Crew Crosses 58Cr In 10 Days; BMCM & Maidaan’s Release Plan Changed


Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

Advertisement

To begin with, as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid (April 10), it is reported that there has been a change in the release time of both the movies.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which continues to win hearts and hold a decent a ground at the box office, saw a decent growth during the second weekend and has managed to cross Rs 58 crores mark.

Check out all the updates here:

1712556807

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan Not To Have Morning Shows On Eid

As per a recent update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan will not having the first show in the morning on April 10. Instead, it will take place at 6pm. A multiplex official told Bollywood Hungama, “Just sometime back, we got a message stating that Maidaan’s shows should begin from 6:00 PM on Wednesday. We have been asked to not play any shows before the said time and that bookings of all shows before 6:00 PM should be immediately stopped. Later, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s makers also made the same request. We’ll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows of these films on April 10.”

1712550529

Crew Crosses 58 Crores During Second Weekend

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew, which witnessed a decent growth during second weekend, managed to cross Rs 58 crores at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew raked in Rs 5.79 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 58.54 crores

MORECREWNEWS
Topics: #crew #kriti sanon #akshay kumar #bade miyan chote miyan
View More on Filmibeat

Advertisement